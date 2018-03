(Fixes typo in headline)

March 7 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ITS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE ABOUT $15.2 MILLION

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2Id9za7) Further company coverage: