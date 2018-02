CORRECTED-BRIEF-Indonesia's Astra Int'l to invest $150 mln in Go-Jek - Astra CEO

(Corrects second bullet point to include sourcing)

* INDONESIA‘S BIGGEST CAR DISTRIBUTOR ASTRA INTERNATIONAL WILL INVEST $150 MILLION IN RIDE-HAILING STARTUP GO-JEK, SAID ASTRA CEO PRIJONO SUGIARTO

* SOURCES LAST MONTH TOLD REUTERS THAT GOOGLE, SINGAPORE‘S TEMASEK, AND CHINA‘S MEITUAN-DIANPING WERE INVESTING IN A $1.2 BILLION FUND RAISING IN GO-JEK

* GO-JEK, OPERATING IN INDONESIA, ALSO PROVIDES FOOD AND GOODS DELIVERY SERVICES AND FINTECH SOLUTIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor)