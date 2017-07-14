FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 天前
AT&T CEO will keep title after Time Warner deal close - spokesman
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
2017年7月14日

AT&T CEO will keep title after Time Warner deal close - spokesman

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson will remain chairman and CEO of the company following its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, an AT&T spokesman said on Friday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Stephenson would move to the role of executive chairman and oversee a pair of CEOs who will independently manage the company's telecommunications and media businesses. (bloom.bg/2ukPwC2) (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

