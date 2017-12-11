FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Still in business
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in a day

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Still in business

2 分钟阅读

(Repeats from Friday, updates YTD performance chart)

** S&P 500 posts 0.4 pct weekly gain and notches record high close on Fri, helped by robust Nov hiring data and legislation averting a government shutdown

** That said, tech’s recent stumble has put a damper on the high-flying Nasdaq. After gaining >27 pct this year, Nasdaq Composite suddenly struggling, off 0.5 pct in Dec

** And if Nasdaq doesn’t feel better again soon, its cough may lead to an SPX cold

** This while a buybacks vs dividends measure is still struggling to confirm new SPX highs

** Nevertheless, majority of sectors advance; financials and industrials most in the black, while real estate, utilities and energy see red

** Financials up 1.5 pct. Big banks buoyed as Senate clears tax bill. Sector easily best performer MTD, though Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund faces hurdles on the charts

** Tech essentially flat, steadies after prior week’s selloff. Though BofA-ML says follow the momentum, stick with the group for 2018

** Energy down 0.7 pct. Rising China crude demand trumped by concerns of increasing U.S. production

** Utilities fall 1 pct. Edison International dives 11 pct as wildfires rage in Southern California , raising concerns over possible legal battle

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2yfc4Td

** Meanwhile, CVS announced $69 bln acquisition of insurer Aetna seen as transforming healthcare , and S&P earnings expected to return to double-digit growth

** Also, Bitcoin mania continues as the cryptocurrency blasts higher, gyrates

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below