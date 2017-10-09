FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Runnin' down a dream
2017年10月9日 / 上午11点21分 / 9 天前

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Runnin' down a dream

2 分钟阅读

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text)

** S&P 500 cruises to fourth straight weekly gain, adds 1.2 pct

** That said, SPX record highs come with banished titans , while DJI wave may be close to a crest

** Streaking DJ Composite can burn out on the charts , just as a 45-month stretch may have put the Nasdaq Composite in the danger zone, and a buybacks vs divs measure is still shy

** Most sectors rise; financials, cons disc and tech won’t back down, but telecom, energy and cons staples don’t get lucky

** Financials surge 1.9 pct. Group hits decade high as Quarles confirmed top Fed regulatory official. Though DJI’s financial constituents may have little fuel in the tank

** Cons disc jumps 1.8 pct. Best sector performer General Motors speeds to record high on driverless cars bet and Sept sales report. And Netflix streams to all-time high on fee hike

** Tech rises 1.5 pct. Group up 28 pct YTD, on track for best yearly showing for any SPX sector since 2013

** Healthcare up 1.4 pct. Top SPX stock Mylan leaps 22 pct as FDA approves its generic multiple sclerosis drug. And biotech continues to heal, iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF hits 22-month high

** Energy falls 0.6 pct. Glut concerns weigh on crude prices

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2ywp5MA

** Meanwhile, small caps race ahead in return of the ‘Trump trade’, and as SPX makes fresh record highs, stock correlations crushed

