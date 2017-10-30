FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 上午11点26分 / 更新于 1 天内

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts

2 分钟阅读

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text)

** S&P 500 ekes out 0.2 pct gain, stretches win streak to seven weeks

** This as Nasdaq indices get back in the game, make new highs

** Though there is a little bit of a family feud going on in the DJ Composite

** And while lagging micro caps flap their wings , the DJI / CBoT 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Futures ratio is touching the sky

** In the end, more sectors tilt to downside: Telecom and healthcare quake most, while tech erupts

** Healthcare tumbles 2.1 pct. Group’s worst showing in a year as Celgene and Gilead among biggest decliners following Q3 reports; and drug wholesalers rattled as Amazon.com invades their turf. Nasdaq Biotech index crumbles nearly 5 pct, goes from one test to another on the charts

** Industrials down 1.2 pct. Caterpillar bulldozes the Street , and 3M hits record high. But Boeing gets clipped , and GE has its worst week since the financial crisis

** Consumer Disc up 1.1 pct. Amazon crushes expectations, stock crosses $1,100, adds >$60 bln in market cap

** Tech surges 2.9 pct. Titans Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel burst through the clouds after results

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hi9jLo

** Meanwhile, tech in a market cap race with no end in sight for giants’ share gains

