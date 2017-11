(Corrects to make clear the comparison of daily throughput is with contracted volumes, not versus Q2)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP

* Tallgrass Energy says Pony Express crude pipeline refinery connections to come online Q1 2018

* Tallgrass Energy says daily average crude oil throughput on Pony Express in Q3 was 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to a contracted volumes of 300,000 bpd Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bryan Sims)