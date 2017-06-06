RPT-BRIEF-U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems (June 5)‍​

(Repeats June 5 item to add company ticker)

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems due to inaccurate test results ‍​

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare and leadcare II blood lead testing systems to 7.1 million devices‍​

* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands leadcare plus and ultra testing systems recall to include two additional testing systems

* U.S. FDA says has identified Magellan Diagnostics' recall as a class I recall, the most serious type of recall Source text - (bit.ly/2swUCb7)