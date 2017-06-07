FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with Olo (June 5)
REFILE-BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with Olo (June 5)

(In June 5 BRIEF, corrects to "Olo" from "OLO" in headline and text)

June 5 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Says announced actions advancing two of its strategic initiatives designed to improve near-term operating performance and go-forward profitability

* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to $7.4 million related to these actions

* Actions expected to benefit annual EBITDA by about $1.9 million and improve annual diluted earnings per share by about $0.09

* Announced plans to accelerate its convenience strategy through a partnership with Olo

* Expects new platform to be operational in q1 of 2018

* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's digital platform will benefit go-forward annual EBITDA by about $0.9 million

* Estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's platform to improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04

* Will recognize one-time non-cash after-tax charge of about $5.1 million related to impairment of its current online ordering platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

