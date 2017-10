RPT-BRIEF-Cargill, Faccenda Foods to combine chicken, turkey and duck units

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) Cargill Ltd:

* ‍TO ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE TO CREATE A LEADING UK FOOD COMPANY FOCUSED ON CHICKEN, TURKEY AND DUCK​

* ‍CARGILL‘S FRESH CHICKEN BUSINESS IN UK IS GOING TO JOIN FACCENDA FOOD‘S FRESH CHICKEN, TURKEY AND DUCK BUSINESS TO FORM NEW CO​

* ‍NEW BUSINESS PLANS TO EMPLOY APPROXIMATELY 6,000 PEOPLE IN UK, WITH EMPLOYEES COMING FROM BOTH PARENT COMPANIES​

