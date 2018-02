(Updates to add Q4 I/B/E/S GAAP EPS estimate of $0.46, which is comparable to GAAP EPS of $0.23 reported by Nielsen Holdings; removes reference to non-GAAP earnings estimate)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* NIELSEN REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 REVENUE $1.761 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.46

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.63, REVENUE VIEW $6.78 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S