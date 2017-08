BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment invests in 5EL

July 21 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* SAID ON THURSDAY RESOLVED TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 544,409 NO-PAR VALUE SHARES (17.49%) IN 5EL SA

* INSTEAD OF A CASH PAYMENT, THE COMPANY HAS TAKEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO OFFSET THE PURCHASE PRICE AGAINST THE LOAN RECEIVABLE FROM HIGHLIGHT VENTURE CORP. (USA)

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES IN 5EL SA AMOUNTED TO CHF 3,941,521

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, THE COMPANY HAS A 19.99% FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN 5EL SA (POST RESTRUCTURING AND CAPITAL INCREASE)

