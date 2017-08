RPT-BRIEF-Genmab CEO confident to close some tech deals this year

(Repeats Wednesday's story without changes to text)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GENMAB'S CEO JAN VAN DE WINKEL SAYS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW WITH REUTERS:

* IS IN PROGRESSING TALKS WITH SEVERAL COMPANIES ON NEW TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATIONS, CONFIDENT TO CLOSE SOME DEALS IN 2017, AND SOME IN 2018

* DEALS ARE MORE COMPLICATED TO MAKE NOW THAN EARLIER AS GENMAB WANTS CO-OWNERSHIP OR THE OPTION OF CO-OWNERSHIP AND THAT IS NOT WHAT THE LARGE BIOTECH AND PHARMA COMPANIES LIKE TO HEAR

* NEW DEALS ARE GOING TO BE MORE FAVOURABLE TOWARDS GENMAB IN THE FUTURE AS ITS DRUGS ARE WORKING WELL AND POTENTIAL PARTNERS ARE VERY EAGER TO GET ACCESS TO ITS TECHNOLOGIES

* IS MOVING AGGRESSIVELY FORWARD TOGETHER WITH JANSSEN ON SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF DARATUMUMAB

* IT IS INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT THAT GENMAB HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH REGULATORS ON HOW TO GET SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF DARATUMUMAB TO MARKET

* STILL SEE LOT OF UNCERTAINTIES IN 2017, STILL NEED TO SEE PICK-UP IN DARZALEX SALES IN H2