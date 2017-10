BRIEF-Turkish Airlines in talks with Boeing to buy 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO:

* TURKISH AIRLINES EXPRESSED AN INTENTION TO ORDER 20+20, A TOTAL OF 40 BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER TO THE AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURER TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2019 AND 2023

* THIS INTENTION WAS RAISED BY WIDE BODY AIRCRAFT NEEDS OF TURKISH AIRLINES RESULTING FROM THE FIRM NARROW BODY AIRCRAFT ORDERS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY PLACED

* WITH THIS INTENTION OF PURCHASE, NEGOTIATIONS ARE CONTINUING WITH BOEING

