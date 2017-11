BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression H1 net income down at CHF 8.7 million

Nov 7 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* ORDER INTAKE FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 212.6 MN, OR 4.5% LESS THAN IN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* SALES ROSE BY 6.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 287.0 MN DURING THE FIRST HALF

* EBIT FOR THE FIRST HALF AMOUNTED TO CHF 12.8 MN, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A DECLINE OF CHF 3.2 MN (–20.3%)

* NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 8.7 MN, A DECLINE OF CHF 1.3 MN FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR CONFIRMED

