March 7 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale du Valais:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME UP AT CHF 162.6 MILLION

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME UP BY 13.8 PERCENT AT CHF 39.4 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME UP BY 12.2 PERCENT AT CHF 112.6 MILLION

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.15 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES BUSINESS RESULTS TO BE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* IN 2018 SHOULD REACH ANNUAL RESULT THAT WILL MATCH THE GOOD BALANCE OF 2017

Source text - bit.ly/2Fgwjbm

