EDC 5yr USD guidance unchanged from IPTs at MS+10 area

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) -

* Guidance unchanged from IPTs at MS+10 area. Pricing today. (8:14am)

* IPTs MS+10 area, benchmark size, tbp Thursday. Due 15 Mar 2023, pay 15 Mar, Lux listing, 5k/5k denoms. (March 7)

Export Development Canada, an agent of Her Majesty in right of Canada, rated Aaa/AAA (both stable), has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, BAML and CIBC for a 5yr US dollar SEC registered Global benchmark. The banks will be paid a fee by the issuer in connection with the transaction. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients. (March 7)