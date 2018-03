March 9 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG:

* FY NET INCOME UP BY 27.5 PCT AT CHF 159.1 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE PAYOUT OF CHF 1.90 PER SHARE FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SALES TO GROW BY 5–7 PCT AND EBIT MARGIN TO INCREASE COMPARED WITH FY 2017

Source text - bit.ly/2tvDvuQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)