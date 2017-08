BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression FY consolidated net income after minorities CHF 37.9 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* FY CONSOLIDATED ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO CHF 474.9 MN, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECLINE OF 9.2%

* ACHIEVED FURTHER GROWTH IN THE FISCAL YEAR 2016, BOOKING CHF 557.7 MN IN SALES (PLUS 14.5%)

* FY GROSS PROFIT OF CHF 130.5 MN WAS 14.0% BELOW THE FIGURE REPORTED FOR THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 151.7 MN) AND THE GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AMOUNTED TO 23.4% (31.1% IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES AMOUNTED TO CHF 37.9 MN, 31.6% LESS THAN IN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR. NET INCOME PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO CHF 11.20 (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 16.34)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 7.00 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* EXPECTS SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017 AT PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL AND AN OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6% AND 9%, EXPECTS THE EBIT MARGIN TO BE HIGHER FROM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ON

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG HAS DECIDED TO SWITCH THE COMPANY’S ACCOUNTING STANDARD FROM IFRS TO SWISS GAAP FER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2017

