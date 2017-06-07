FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Lawyer for RBS investors wants trial over 2008 rights issue called off
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 上午10点37分 / 2 个月前

Lawyer for RBS investors wants trial over 2008 rights issue called off

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - A lawyer for shareholders in RBS , who are suing the bank over losses related to its 2008 rights issue, has asked a London High Court judge to call off a trial because a majority of investors had agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

Jonathan Nash said on Wednesday that 87 percent of the shareholder group had settled or intended to agree to an out-of-court deal offered by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Shareholders had alleged the bank and its top executives misled them during a 12 billion pound ($15.5 billion) cash call launched just before RBS's near collapse and record bank bailout in 2008. They lost around 80 percent of their investments.

The court is awaiting a decision by the judge. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below