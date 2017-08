June 12 (Reuters) - SANDPIPER DIGITAL PAYMENTS AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY SALES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 28.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.3 MILLION)

* FY EBIT (SWISS GAAP FER) OF EUR -6.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -3.4 MILLION)

* FY RESULT AFTER TAXES (SWISS GAAP FER) OF EUR -8.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -4.0 MILLION)

