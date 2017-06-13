FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires Ritchie to co-head global banking in UK
2017年6月13日 / 下午4点21分 / 2 个月前

REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires Ritchie to co-head global banking in UK

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Clarifies status in first paragraph.)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - HSBC has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Rob Ritchie to co-head its global banking business in the UK, a business the bank is attempting to expand.

Ritchie will join HSBC in September and work alongside Philip Noblet, according to a memo to staff sent on Tuesday by Robin Phillips and Matthew Westerman, co-heads of global banking. Westerman joined HSBC last year from Goldman.

Alan Thomas, who is co-head of UK banking with Noblet, is retiring from HSBC at the end of this month.

Ritchie worked for Goldman for about a decade and was head of European corporate debt capital markets before he left the US bank in June 2016. He was responsible for senior financing relationships in Europe and established strong treasurer and CFO relationships at a number of major UK corporates and utilities and European multinationals, HSBC's memo said.

Ritchie, who worked at UBS before Goldman, will report to Phillips and Westerman. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

