July 6 (Reuters) - SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG :

* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CAPITAL INCREASE ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 21, 2017

* 99.8% OF REGISTERED SHARES OF SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT OFFERED IN CAPITAL INCREASE WERE ACQUIRED THROUGH EXERCISE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

