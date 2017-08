July 7 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY AWARDED CONTRACT FOR DW 288 SERIES 3 DIAMOND WIRE CUTTING TECHNOLOGY FOR AROUND CHF 12 MILLION FROM LEADING EUROPEAN BRAND OF SOLAR PANELS

* DELIVERY OF THE EQUIPMENT WILL START IN Q3 2017

