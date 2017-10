Oct 2 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* RAG-STIFTUNG BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH EXERCISED THE CONVERSION OPTION OF HYBRID CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUED BY SIEGFRIED HOLDING

* AS A RESULT RAG-STIFTUNG WILL OWN ABOUT 9.8 PCT OF SIEGFRIED HOLDING

