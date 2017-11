Nov 3 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG:

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2017 PRO-FORMA REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $56 MILLION, APPROXIMATELY 383% HIGHER THAN FULL-YEAR 2016

* CONSOLIDATED, UNAUDITED, PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR THE 10-MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCT. 31, 2017 INCREASED TO ABOUT $41.7 MILLION

