BRIEF-Voxeljet Q3 net loss shrinks to EUR 0.96 mln

Nov 10(Reuters) - VOXELJET AG :

* SAYS Q3 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY 50.8 PCT TO EUR 7.4 MLN

* SAYS Q3 GROSS PROFIT EUR 3.2 MLN VS EUR 2.0 MLN YR AGO

* SAYS Q3 OPERATING LOSS AT EUR 924,000 COMPARED TO AN OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 3.5 MLN IN 2016

* SAYS Q3 NET LOSS IS EUR 960,000 OR EUR 0.26 PER SHARE, AS COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF EUR 3.5 MLN OR EUR 0.94 PER SHARE IN 2016

* SAYS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE Q4 OF 2017 IS IN THE RANGE OF EUR 8.0 MLN TO EUR 10.0 MLN - OUTLOOK

* SAYS WE REAFFIRM OUR GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, EXCEPT EBITDA - OUTLOOK

* SAYS FULL YEAR REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF EUR 26.0 MLN AND EUR 28.0 MLN - OUTLOOK

* SAYS EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL-TO-POSITIVE IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017, EXCLUDING IMPACTS FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE VALUATIONS - OUTLOOK Source text: bit.ly/2i09CdZ

