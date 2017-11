Nov 15 (Reuters) - DATACOLOR AG:

* IN FY 2016/17, GREW NET SALES BY 5% TO USD 72.8 MILLION (2015/16: USD 69.3 MILLION), AND 7% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* FY EBITDA ROSE TO USD 8.9 MILLION (USD 8.7 MILLION), EBIT INCREASED TO USD 6.4 MILLION (USD 6.2 MILLION) AND NET INCOME TO USD 6.8 MILLION (USD 6.0 MILLION).

* EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2017 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED ANNET VAN DER LAAN AS NEW CFO

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 15 PER SHARE PROPOSED

