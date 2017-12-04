FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vantiv planning USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午12点35分 / 更新于 1 天前

Vantiv planning USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3

Julian Baker

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Vantiv LLC and Vantiv Issuer Corp have mandated banks for USD1.13bn-equivalent 8NC3 senior notes to be split between USD and GBP tranches.

Joint books are MS (B&D), CS, MUFG, BBVA, Citizens, Lloyds, Mediobanca, Miz, NatWest, SMBC, UniCredit. Co-managers are Barc, Bawag, BMO, Capone, Fifth Third, Janney, PNC.

Pricing expected Thursday.

UoP: to repay existing debt of Worldpay, pay fees & expenses related to the acquisition and financing.

RegS/144A for life, 200k/1k denoms for the USD, 100k/1k for the GBP, NC3 (50%/25%/par).

US roadshow Tuesday (NY) and Weds (Boston); UK roadshow Tues and Weds (London).

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below