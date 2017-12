BRIEF-Cellectis, Servier And Pfizer Present Preliminary Data From Two UCART19 Phase I Studies

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS:

* SERVIER AND PFIZER PRESENT PRELIMINARY DATA FROM UCART19 PHASE I STUDIES IN ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* STUDIES DEMONSTRATED SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF UCART19

* STUDIES RESULTED IN 83-PCT COMPLETE REMISSION RATE ACROSS THE PATIENT POPULATION

* IN ‘CALM’ TRIAL (UCART19 IN ADVANCED LYMPHOID MALIGNANCIES) FOR ADULTS, FIVE OUT OF SEVEN PATIENTS ACHIEVED MOLECULAR REMISSION AT DAY 28

* ‘CALM’ TRIAL: ONE GRADE 1 CUTANEOUS ACUTE GVHD OCCURED; NO SEVERE NEUROTOXICITY OBSERVED; CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROMES WERE MOSTLY MANAGEABLE

* ONE PATIENT IN ‘CALM’ TRIAL DEVELOPED GRADE 4 CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME AND NEUTROPENIC SEPSIS LEADING TO DEATH AT DAY 15

* IN ‘PALL’ TRIAL (PEDIATRIC ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA) FOR CHILDREN, ALL FIVE PATIENTS ACHIEVED MOLECULAR REMISSION;

* ‘PALL’ TRIAL: ONE GRADE 1 CUTANEOUS ACUTE GVHD OCCURED; NO SEVERE NEUROTOXICITY OBSERVED

* 'PALL TRIAL': CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROMES WERE MOSTLY MANAGEABLE Source text: bit.ly/2iVQA8u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)