BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Confirms 2017 Sales And EBIT Margin Outlook

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO REACH THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL AND THE EBIT MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 6% AND 9%

* PRESENTS ITS MID-RANGE PLAN – SYSTEMS DIVISION WILL MAINTAIN ITS MARKET LEADERSHIP – GROWTH WILL COME FROM THE SERVICES DIVISION

* AIMING FOR APPROXIMATELY CHF 700 MILLION IN SALES BY FISCAL YEAR 2022, SPLIT FAIRLY EVENLY BETWEEN THE TWO DIVISIONS, WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 10 – 15%

Source text - bit.ly/2CVLCoG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)