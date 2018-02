BRIEF-Datwyler Group FY 2017 Net Result Up At CHF 123.7 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - DATWYLER GROUP:

* FY 2017 NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.2% TO CHF 1,291.4 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AND EBIT MARGIN REACHED RECORD LEVELS AT CHF 162.6 MILLION AND 12.6% RESPECTIVELY

* FY NET RESULT INCREASED TO CHF 123.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: REPORTED CHF 57.6 MILLION/ADJUSTED CHF 116.9 MILLION

* TO PAY A CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.00 PER BEARER SHARE, WHICH REPRESENTS A 36.4% INCREASE

* FOR 2018, THE GROUP IS TARGETING REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 1,350 AND CHF 1,400 MILLION

* FOR 2018 IS INCREASING THE TARGET RANGE FOR THE EBIT MARGIN, WHICH WILL NOW BE 12% TO 15%

* FROM THE CURRENT PERSPECTIVE, THERE SHOULD NOT BE ANY MORE ONE-OFF COSTS DURING 2018

Source text - bit.ly/2EojPgA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)