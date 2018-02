BRIEF-EMS Chemie FY Net Income Up 6.3 Pct At CHF 484 Million

Feb 9 (Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY NET SALES GREW BY 8.2% TO REACH CHF 2,146 MILLION

* FY EBIT CLOSED AT CHF 582 MILLION WHICH IS 6.3% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA ROSE BY 5.1% TO REACH CHF 635 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME ROSE TO CHF 484 MILLION WHICH IS 6.3% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 14.50 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018, EMS AGAIN EXPECTS NET SALES AND NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

