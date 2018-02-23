CPPIB Capital Inc names leads for 15yr euro benchmark

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - CPPIB Capital Inc., rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, fully owned and guaranteed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners to lead manage its upcoming 15-year fixed rate EUR-denominated benchmark transaction in Reg S format.

Fees total: 20c. The deal will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. Listing Ireland Stock Exchange (GEM). Off the issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme.

The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) are eligible and professional counterparties (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilization applies.