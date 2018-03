Feb 28 (Reuters) - APG SGA SA:

* FY GROUP-WIDE SALES REVENUES FELL BY 4.7% TO CHF 300.7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA CHF 74.8 MLN, DOWN 26.2 PCT

* FY EBIT CHF 61.3 MLN, DOWN 31.0 PCT

* FY SLIGHT FALL OF 3.5% IN NET INCOME TO CHF 50.7 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO THE GENERAL MEETING THAT AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 12 AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 12 BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; THIS CORRESPONDS TO A TOTAL PAYMENT OF CHF 24 (GROSS) PER SHARE

Source text - bit.ly/2GPCbVu

