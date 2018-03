March 2 (Reuters) - QINO AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY QINO GROUP HOLDING AG INTENDS TO SUBMIT A PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR ALL BEARER SHARES OF QINO AG WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.10 EACH ON OR AROUND MARCH 28, 2018

* OFFER PRICE IS EUR 17.53 PER SHARE

