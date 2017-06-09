FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月9日 / 下午3点55分 / 2 个月前

Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion by the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received.

The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on June 16.

EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

