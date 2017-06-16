FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Financial system must continue post-crisis reform efforts - SNB's Zurbruegg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 上午10点53分 / 2 个月前

Financial system must continue post-crisis reform efforts - SNB's Zurbruegg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - It is too early to say the financial system has stabilised following the financial crisis, so reform efforts should continue, Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Friday.

"Following the Brunetti report last year, the Federal Council established that regulatory requirements must again be heightened to ensure public funds are not implemented in the case of a future crisis at a systemically relevant bank," Zurbruegg said at an event celebrating Swiss economist Ernst Baltensperger.

"We must continue pursuing this goal." (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below