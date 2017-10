ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Tuesday confirmed it has built a position in Credit Suisse and has been talking with the Swiss bank’s management.

“We have been in contact with Credit Suisse’s leadership and we will present our views to the public shortly,” an RBR spokesman said.

RBR is launching a campaign for breaking up Swiss bank Credit Suisse into three parts, the Financial Times reported earlier. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and John Revill)