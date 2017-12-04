FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idorsia to get $230 mln from J&J in latest hypertension deal
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 早上7点45分 / 1 天前

Idorsia to get $230 mln from J&J in latest hypertension deal

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Idorsia, the Swiss drugmaker spun off from Actelion after it was bought by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), will receive a one-time payment of $230 million from J&J’s Janssen unit as they partner on aprocitentan for resistant hypertension.

Aprocitentan is a metabolite of Actelion’s Opsumit. Idorsia and J&J are seeking to develop it to treat hypertension patients whose disease has failed at least three therapies. The costs are to be shared equally by Idorsia and J&J, the Swiss firm said on Monday.

With this collaboration, Idorsia Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel is sticking to a disease speciality -- hypertension -- that she focused on to build up Actelion in the 1990s to its $30 billion sale to J&J earlier this year.

“Janssen has recognised the potential of aprocitentan, the latest product from a research effort that was initiated nearly 30 years ago,” Clozel, who with her husband Jean-Paul is a co-founder of Idorsia, said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Idorsia shares were seen rising 3.9 percent according to premarket indicators. Idorsia’s shares have doubled since beginning trading in June. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below