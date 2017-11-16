FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecoms group Iliad posts higher Q3 sales as subscriber base grows
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月16日 / 早上6点53分 / 1 天前

Telecoms group Iliad posts higher Q3 sales as subscriber base grows

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad - in fierce competition with bigger rivals such as Orange and Bouygues - posted higher third quarter revenues as it won more subscribers.

Iliad, which runs the “Free” Internet and mobile brand in France, said third quarter sales had risen by 5.3 percent from a year ago to 1.246 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Iliad added it had won 250,000 new mobile subscribers during the quarter.

Iliad’s 2012 market launch sparked a price war in the French telecoms and mobile market, with Iliad looking to win business away from rivals such as Orange, Bouygues and Altice’s SFR.

$1 = 0.8480 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michel Rose

