Celgene readies deal to buy Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 bln -WSJ
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
January 7, 2018 / 9:10 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Celgene readies deal to buy Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 bln -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp is expected to announce Monday that it is acquiring Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Sources tell the publication that the potential deal could involve an upfront payment of $1 billion for the privately held California-based company. Subsequent components of the deal would depend on approval from the Food and Drug Administration and successful acceptance in the market, according to the publication.

Celgene and Impact Biomedicines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celgene is bio-technology company based in Summit, New Jersey, that specializes in treatments for multiple myeloma. Impact Biomedicines focuses on treatments for patients with related cancers that are classified as myeloproliferative neoplasms, according to the company’s website. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

