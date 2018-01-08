FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Celgene to buy Impact Biomedicines for up to $7 billion
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 1:20 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Celgene to buy Impact Biomedicines for up to $7 billion

2 分钟阅读

(Updates with acquisition confirmation from statement)

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech pharmaceutical firm Celgene Corp said on Sunday that it had agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, subject to certain milestones associated with regulatory hurdles and sales performance.

Celgene is interested in Impact Biomedicines’ fedratinib, a kinase inhibitor that has shown promise as a potential treatment for a type of blood cancer called myelofibrosis, according to a statement put out jointly by both companies.

“Myelofibrosis is a disease with high unmet medical need as the number of patients who are ineligible for or become resistant to existing therapy continues to increase,” said Nadim Ahmed, Celgene’s president of hematology and oncology.

“(Fedratinib) provides strategic options for us to build leadership in this disease.”

The deal is structured in three parts, with Celgene paying $1.1 billion in cash upfront for the San Diego-based company.

Celgene will pay an additional $1.4 billion, depending on the receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration milestone approvals.

Finally, Celgene will make payments depending on sales, with a maximum of $4.5 billion due if annual net sales of Impact’s treatments exceed $5 billion.

Celgene is a bio-technology company based in Summit, New Jersey, that specializes in treatments for multiple myeloma. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below