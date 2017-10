Oct 17 (Reuters) - Privately-held generic drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and peer Impax Laboratories Inc said on Tuesday they would combine in an all-stock transaction.

Amneal Holdings’ members will own about 75 percent and Impax shareholders will own 25 percent of the new company’s pro forma shares. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)