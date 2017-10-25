FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks, shares surge on govt's $32.4 bln recapitalisation plan
2017年10月25日 / 凌晨4点06分 / 1 天前

Indian banks, shares surge on govt's $32.4 bln recapitalisation plan

1 分钟阅读

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian banking shares soared on Wednesday, sending indexes to record highs after the cabinet approved a $32.43 billion plan to recapitalise its state banks over the next two years, although bonds fell given the injection will be funded with debt.

State Bank of India, the biggest lender, rose more than 20 percent, while Punjab National Bank, the second biggest state-run lender, surged more than 33 percent.

The benchmark NSE index rose as much as 1.3 percent to a record high of 10,340.55, while the BSE index climbed as much as 1.6 percent to a record high of 33,117.33.

Bonds fell, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points to 6.81 percent from its previous close.

$1 = 65.0800 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Richard Borsuk

