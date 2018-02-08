FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 8, 2018 / 2:36 PM / in a day

India's antitrust watchdog fines Google for "search bias"

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - India’s antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a 1.36 billion rupee ($21.17 million) fine on Google for “search bias”, in the latest regulatory setback for the world’s most popular internet search engine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of U.S. firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

“Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users,” the CCI said in its order.

The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.

$1 = 64.2500 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below