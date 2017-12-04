FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India fines Monsanto for delays in answering anti-trust questions
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 下午3点05分 / 更新于 21 小时前

India fines Monsanto for delays in answering anti-trust questions

Aditya Kalra, Mayank Bhardwaj

2 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India’s anti-trust regulator has fined Monsanto Co 15 million rupees ($233,000) for being too slow in replying to questions in a competition probe into the U.S. seeds company.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered an investigation into whether Monsanto had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds. (bit.ly/2AJ39ih)

The CCI, which is yet to complete its investigation, fined Monsanto for delays in filing replies, according to official documents reviewed by Reuters.

Monsanto responded to CCI’s queries in August, but only after eight reminders issued between April 2016 and May this year, the watchdog’s November order showed.

“The commission hopes and trusts that full cooperation shall now be provided,” the CCI said in its order dated Nov. 14.

A Monsanto India spokesman said: “Monsanto continues to extensively cooperate with the CCI in the investigation and has been providing information in response to requests received.”

“This order is related to a procedural matter and is subject to further orders from the Delhi High Court,” he added.

Challenging the role of CCI and the nature of its probe, Monsanto has filed two separate cases with the Delhi High Court.

Monsanto is locked in a battle with Indian seed maker, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, one of the complainants at the CCI.

That battle sparked a series of government moves that prompted the world's biggest seed company to withdraw from some businesses in India, one of the world's most important seed markets, Reuters reported earlier this year. (reut.rs/2jbDq80) (reut.rs/2ncBknn) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Potter)

