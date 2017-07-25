FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天内
Morning News Call - India, July 25
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 凌晨3点35分 / 11 天内

Morning News Call - India, July 25

路透新闻部

8 分钟阅读

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi
    11.00 am: Tata Motors Defence Head V.S. Noronha, Ashok Leyland Defence Head
Amandeep Singh, Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Sanjay Garg at CII-AMICOM 2017
event in New Delhi. 
    12:45 pm: Cochin Shipyard IPO conference in Mumbai
    5:00 pm: Asian Paints conference call on first quarter results in Mumbai.
    
    TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIAN EQUITY MARKET FUNDAMENTALS
    Indian equity markets are on their own stretch. While valuations continue to
be expensive, Nifty sits right next to the 5 digit mark. Is it still prudent to
enter the markets at these elevated levels? IT or Pharma? And is Reliance now a
full-fledged telecom company? To answer these and more fundamental questions,
Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, will
speak at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    LIVECHAT - CRUDE FOCUS 
    The decline in inventories is expected to continue in the near term,
although overall stock levels this year would likely be higher than in 2016. The
abundance of global crude supplies has put pressure on oil prices, and key OPEC
members meet non-members in St. Petersburg on July 24 to discuss market
conditions and whether more action is needed to support prices. At 9:00 am IST,
oil analyst Vandana Hari, founder at Vanda Insights, will discuss the highlights
of the meeting, outlook on prices and what to expect in terms of actions from
oil producers. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • HDFC Bank awaits farm loan waiver details after higher Q1 provisions
    HDFC Bank Ltd said it was waiting for details on farm loan waiver plans
announced by several states, after recording higher provisions driven by
delinquencies in its agriculture loan book over the first quarter.
    • India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit-sources
    Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4
billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp
expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

    • India's antitrust regulator approves $23 bln Vodafone India-Idea deal
    India's antitrust regulator has approved the merger of Vodafone Group Plc's
Indian unit with Idea Cellular, a lawyer representing Vodafone in the matter
said.
    • Ambuja Cements June-qtr consolidated profit rises 12 pct
    Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim
Ltd, posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit,
boosted by higher cement sales volume.
    • India sets up panel to quicken govt's stake sale in HPCL to ONGC
    India has decided to set up a panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
to expedite the sale of government's stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp
to explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

    • India sets up panel to revive loss-making state steelmaker – minister
India has set up a panel to turn around loss-making Steel Authority of India Ltd
and help the state-owned company increase production, Minister of State for
Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the lower house of Parliament.
    • Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates
Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd said its consolidated
profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.
    
   
     
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump son-in-law details Russia contacts, denies collusion
    President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, emerged from behind the
scenes to tell Senate investigators he had no part in any Kremlin attempt to
meddle in the U.S. election despite having met Russians four times last year.

    • Alphabet adds to cash pile despite higher costs, antitrust fine
    Alphabet Inc reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Monday,
maintaining a growth rate that is rarely seen among companies its size and
suggesting the big sales gains enjoyed recently by the other Internet firms are
not done yet.
    • Trump pleads with U.S. Republicans to roll back Obamacare
    President Donald Trump made a last-ditch plea to U.S. Senate Republicans on
Monday to "do the right thing" and fulfill seven years of campaign promises to
repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
  
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,972.50, 0.10 percent from previous close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely remain flat to lower against the dollar in
opening trade, in line with most Asian peers, on caution ahead of the Federal
Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting that begins later today.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade steady, as investors may shift
their focus to a state debt auction scheduled for today. The yield on the
benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.39
pct-6.44 percent band.     
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Nasdaq hit a record high ahead of a big week of technology earnings
reports, while the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lagged behind as losses in
healthcare heavyweight Johnson & Johnson took a toll.
    • The dollar crept up from a 13-month low after stronger-than-expected
readings on U.S. factory and services activity ahead of the start of a Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day, but Asian stocks were subdued.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors awaited Wednesday's statement from
the Federal Reserve’s July meeting for new indications about when the U.S.
central bank will begin paring its bond holdings and next raise interest rates.

    • Oil prices extended gains after Saudi Arabia pledged to curb exports from
next month and OPEC called on several members to boost compliance with
production cuts to help rein in global oversupply and tackle flagging prices.

    • Gold prices inched lower after hitting a one-month high in the previous
session as the dollar firmed ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy
meeting.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.38/64.41  July 24          -            $672.68 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.75 pct     Month-to-date    $222.07 mln  $2.67 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.81 bln    $20.67 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 64.34 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below