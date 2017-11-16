Morning News Call - India, November 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 09:00 am: State Bank of India MD B. Sriram, Asian Bankers Association Chairman Daniel Wu, Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja at general meeting of Asian Bankers Association in Mumbai. 09:30 am: Eicher Motors Chairman S. Sandilya, Food Ministry Joint Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth at India Sustainability Standards conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Junior Home Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Tata Power SED Chief Executive Rahul Chaudhary at International Conference on Homeland Security in New Delhi. 10:30 pm: Cabinet meeting likely. Agenda not known in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Power Minister R.K. Singh to launch ‘Saubhagya Portal' in New Delhi. 12:15 pm: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Junior IT Minister Alphons Kannanthanam to brief media on upcoming Global Conference on Cyber Space in New Delhi. 12:45 pm: MSME Ministry Secretary A. K. Panda at panel discussion on promotion of khadi in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- REUTERS INVESTMENT SUMMIT We get an outlook for markets ahead of the new year with Mark Haefele, Global Chief Investment Officer, UBS Wealth Management at 3:30 pm IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • Top Indian investor Jhunjhunwala says steering away from IPOs A major Indian share investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said he is steering clear of all initial public offerings for now as valuations have skyrocketed amid strong inflows and exuberance in equity markets. • Apple to help India develop anti-spam app after face-off with regulator Apple Inc has agreed to give limited help to the Indian government to develop an anti-spam mobile application for its iOS platform, after refusing to do so based on privacy concerns, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. • India's Edelweiss launches up to $307 mln share sale to institutions India's Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise as much as 20 billion rupees, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday. • Israel says received bids from Greek, Indian firms to explore offshore Israel said on Wednesday it received bids to explore for oil and gas in its economic waters from Greece's Energean and a consortium of Indian firms including ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India. • India advances launch of Euro-VI fuels for smog-hit Delhi India advanced the rollout of cleaner Euro-VI compliant fuels in Delhi by two years on Wednesday to reduce high pollution levels in the capital city. • Climate action by China, India to offset Trump -study Global warming is likely to be slightly less severe than previously expected thanks to stronger climate policies by China and India that will offset less U.S. action under President Donald Trump, a study showed on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Two U.S. Senate Republicans critical of party's tax plan A Senate Republican tax plan that would repeal the Obamacare mandate and give permanent tax cuts only to U.S. corporations drew fire from two Republican lawmakers on Wednesday in what could be a sign of trouble for the sweeping measure. • Australia's Santos spurns $7.2 bln takeover approach Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said on Thursday it rejected a A$9.5 billion takeover approach in August, sending its shares up 13 percent on speculation another offer was likely to emerge. • Australia jobless rate lowest since 2013, no boon for wages Australian employment rose for a 13th straight month in October, the longest stretch of gains since the early 1990s, while the jobless rate dipped to its lowest in over 4-1/2 years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,152.00, trading up 0.06 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade in a narrow range as crude oil prices remain steady and investors await a fresh supply of notes tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.00 percent -7.05 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, after upbeat U.S. core inflation and retail sales data lifted expectations of a rate hike next month, boosting demand for the greenback. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as energy sector shares dropped for a fourth straight session, tracking crude prices, while a late run-up was thwarted by concerns over the passage of a tax revamp after Republican senators were critical of the proposal. • Asian shares got off to a cautious start after Wall Street stumbled despite upbeat U.S. economic news and the Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade as investors priced in more U.S. rate hikes. • The Australian dollar bounced from near five-month lows on Thursday as a mostly upbeat employment report triggered a round of short-covering, while its New Zealand counterpart extended its recent decline. • The gap between U.S. short-dated and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields contracted to its tightest in a decade after data showed a pickup in U.S. underlying inflation and an unexpected rise in retail sales, as the market priced in further interest rate hikes next year. • Oil markets were weighed down by rising U.S. crude production and inventories, but prices were prevented from falling by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month. • Gold prices held steady as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the prospects of interest rate increases next month and beyond. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.21/65.24 November 15 $58.38 mln -$76.52 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13pct Month-to-date $1.89 bln -$444.99 mln Year-to-date $7.54 bln $25.50 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.2600 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)