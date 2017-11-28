Morning News Call - India, November 28

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal at a press conference in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Shalby Ltd. initial public offering press conference in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: Rajeev Kapoor, secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, to address valedictory session at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Apparel Exporters & Manufacturers Association’s press conference on impact of GST on the sector in New Delhi. 3:45 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate the Paytm Payments Bank in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Standard Chartered Bank's "Banking on Digitization" conference in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. LIVECHAT- MONETARY POLICY. Discuss the outlook for monetary policy in the year ahead and interest rate futures with Dr. Lee Smales, associate professor with Curtin University's Graduate School of Business at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Adani hopes for govt coal mine loan fade after Australian election India's Adani Enterprises Ltd faces a likely block on a A$900 million government loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labor Party on track for re-election in a state poll. • Indian steel firms can meet railways' needs - government panel Indian steel companies can meet the needs of the country's railways and local rail market entrants such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd should be given a chance, a government panel said in a document seen by Reuters. • ICEX launches 50-cents diamond futures contract The Indian Commodity Exchange on Monday launched 50-cents diamond futures contracts, the exchange said in a statement. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan detects radio signals pointing to possible N.Korea missile test - source Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source said. • SoftBank offering to buy Uber shares at 30 percent discount -source Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. • Trump's tax bill faces potential Senate Republican opposition A U.S. Senate Republican tax bill strongly backed by President Donald Trump faced potential opposition on Monday from two Republican lawmakers who could prevent the sweeping legislation from reaching the Senate floor. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,403.00, trading down 0.14 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are expected to gain as the federal government will this week repurchase up to 300 billion rupees of three sovereign notes maturing in 2018. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 7.04 percent-7.08 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, on caution ahead of the Fed Governor Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing as the central bank's next chair later today and before a possible Senate vote on a key U.S. tax plan later this week. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Monday, retreating modestly from record highs set during the session, as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies. • Asian shares stepped back from decade highs as Chinese stocks stumbled for a second straight session, while the U.S. dollar trod water ahead of a crucial Senate vote on tax reform. • The dollar eased versus the yen and remained within sight of a two-month low, with the near-term focus on a possible Senate vote on a U.S. tax plan later in the week. • Treasury yields slipped on Monday in choppy trading, partly dragged down by a combination of a pullback on Wall Street after hitting record highs earlier, plus reports that North Korea may be preparing for another nuclear missile test. • Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade amid uncertainty over a possible extension of output cuts by major crude producers and expectations of higher supply as the Keystone pipeline restarts. • Gold prices held near a six-week high hit in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of a congressional hearing on U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell and a possible Senate vote on U.S. tax reforms. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.55/64.58 November 27 -$65.92 mln $24.65 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.14pct Month-to-date $2.56 bln -$143.30 mln Year-to-date $8.20 bln $25.80 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.4725 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)